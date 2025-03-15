Reddit User Says "Nobody Wants To Do Business With Indians", Sparks Debate

A Redditor user has sparked a discussion online after revealing that he gets better responses when he uses his non-Indian name for business emails. In his post, titled "Why does nobody want to do business with Indians?", the user who goes by 'NerdCurry' on the platform shared that he works in a B2B and has created an "alter ego using a name that doesn't sound Indian". "Whenever I send emails using my non-Indian name, I get better results Vs. when I use my Indian name," he wrote, noting a pattern he has observed.

The user also shared that in various communities he's part of, it is openly discussed that businesses don't focus much on Indian markets. "Be it service or product, nobody wants to sell to or buy from Indians," he wrote. Expressing his frustrations over this bias, the user questioned if the issue stems from external discrimination or flaws within Indian business culture itself.

"I know I am being too generic here, but it makes me crazy seeing this discrimination," the OP wrote, adding, "But then I wonder maybe we are at fault here?"

The post quickly went viral online, promoting varied reactions.

"I get where you're coming from. For most of the US, UK, Europe, Middle East and ANZ, Indian emails and calls are equivalent to call centre calls/emails. Hence they're not as open to talk when you're trying to sell something," explained one user.

"Unfortunately Indians with strong accents are synonyms with scams and poor customer service. I work directly with Indians based in Mumbai etc and they're lovely. But if I get a cold call from someone clearly in India, or cold email, then it's going straight in the bin," commented another.

"Big words and big promises without the results, unreliability and the most important doesn't honour the deal and Even go through the length without paying their business partners," said a third user.

Also Read | Urban Company Launches 15-Minute "Insta Maid" Service, Internet Reacts

"India is a market with very thin profit margins,and you are always getting squeezed over price. Indian firms always lie about their claimed business size numbers, and in general don't share any data to verify. They undervalued labour (compared to developed markets labour is cheap), so everything is required along with services and customisation, but they don't value those the same way developed markets do," commented one user.

"EXACTLY the thing you did IS the reason why nobody likes to do business with an indian. Most of then have ABSOLUTELY no ethics and moral. They think frauding someone(like you did with fake persona) and scamming is normal as long as it makes them money," wrote another.