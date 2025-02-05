Reddit User Claims Delta Airlines Crew "Upgraded" Suitcase To First-Class Seat, Internet Baffled

A woman recently claimed that Delta Airlines “upgraded” a passenger's luggage to First Class after they couldn't fit their bag in the overhead bin. Taking to Reddit, the user shared a picture of a black hard shell suitcase placed on a first-class aisle seat and strapped in with a seat belt. “When your bag gets a first-class seat,” she titled the post. She claimed that her husband was upgraded to first class, flying from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, to Sacramento International Airport.

“My husband is flying from SNA to SMF this morning and was upgraded to FC. Another FC (first class) passenger couldn't fit her bag into the overhead compartment, so naturally, it was given a FC seat,” read the post.

Take a look below:

The post quickly took the internet by storm with many questioning why the flight crew would allow a bag on a seat.

“if a bag can't fit into the regular overhead bin, the GAs (gate agents) should measure it and force the passenger to pay to check it,” wrote one user. “The real reason they don't do upgrades,” expressed another.

“I'll be honest, this happened to me once. I was upgraded, list was cleared, bag didn't fit in overhead so FA told me to buckle it next to me in the window seat,” shared one user. “And the FA saw this and allowed it for take off and landing? Cause that seems not allowed,” added another.

“Ignoring the fact that they were allowed to bring an oversized carry-on, provided it wasn't in somebody's seat, fair do's,” said one user. “In the US, wouldn't this be against FAA regs for safety reasons,” questioned one.

“Cellos and some musical instruments are allowed to fly in their own seat in the cabin but the person pays for that second seat,” commented one user.

According to the New York Post, the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) “Air Carrier Operations Bulletin” has listed rules for proper carry-on stowage procedures. “Carry-on baggage may be stowed either against a passenger class divider or bulkhead if both are stressed for inertia loads, if it is restrained from shifting by FAA-approved tiedown straps or cargo nets,” FAA's bulletin reads.

It also states that there should be “preboarding scanning to ensure that size and amount of passenger carry-on baggage is in accordance.”

Separately, under the FAA “Carry-On Baggage Tips,” the agency says “some aircraft have limited overhead bin space, and your personal item will need to fit under the seat in front of you.”