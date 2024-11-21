Reddit Faces Outage For Second Time In A Day, Services Slowly Restoring

The social news website and forum Reddit suffered an outage in India and globally on Wednesday and Thursday. The American social news aggregation platform left users unable to access it or its features on both mobile and web platforms. This technical snag on the content rating website prevented users from accessing the services.

According to Reddit, the outage, which was reported by more than 50,000 users on DownDetector, was caused by a bug in a recent update. By Thursday morning, the company said a fix was in place and that services were gradually returning. Reddit recently reported its first profit as a public company and has seen a 47% increase in daily active users.

According to Tom's Guide, the outage ranged from intermittent periods where users could access the site but it was sluggish and refused to load comments. Other times the site was completely down with Reddit's custom error page appearing.

In a statement, a Reddit spokesperson told Tom's Guide that "there was a bug in a recent update we made, but a fix in place and we're ramping back up."

No other details were shared on what the bug might have been or how it was affecting Reddit servers. That statement came in around 1:45 pm PT, and the spokesperson added that they did not have a timeline for when the site might return to stability.