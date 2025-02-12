Disney+ Hotstar Faces Outage During India vs England 3rd ODI

One of the top video streaming services in India, Disney+ Hotstar, suffered a significant disruption today. The interruption, which impacted users on PCs and smart TVs, started at approximately 12:35 PM IST. Users in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai complained of having trouble accessing their accounts and streaming videos. Downdetector, a well-known outage tracking site, confirmed the widespread issues, showing a significant rise in user complaints. Over 98% of these complaints were related to streaming problems on the platform, highlighting the scale of the outage.

Users faced issues until around 4 PM, but reports later indicated that Disney+ Hotstar was back to normal with no ongoing problems. The outage impacted web and smart TV users, but mobile access to Disney+ Hotstar remained unaffected.

Photo Credit: downdetector.in

This partial disruption adds to the ongoing issue, leaving users frustrated. As of now, Disney+ Hotstar has not provided any official statement regarding the cause of the disruption or when the issue will be resolved.