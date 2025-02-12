Advertisement
Disney+ Hotstar Faces Outage During India vs England 3rd ODI

Disney+ Hotstar faced a major disruption during the India vs England 3rd ODI, affecting web and smart TV users.

Read Time: 1 min
Disney+ Hotstar Faces Outage During India vs England 3rd ODI
The portal did not provide any official statement regarding the outage's cause.

One of the top video streaming services in India, Disney+ Hotstar, suffered a significant disruption today. The interruption, which impacted users on PCs and smart TVs, started at approximately 12:35 PM IST. Users in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai complained of having trouble accessing their accounts and streaming videos. Downdetector, a well-known outage tracking site, confirmed the widespread issues, showing a significant rise in user complaints. Over 98% of these complaints were related to streaming problems on the platform, highlighting the scale of the outage. 

Users faced issues until around 4 PM, but reports later indicated that Disney+ Hotstar was back to normal with no ongoing problems. The outage impacted web and smart TV users, but mobile access to Disney+ Hotstar remained unaffected.

Photo Credit: downdetector.in

This partial disruption adds to the ongoing issue, leaving users frustrated. As of now, Disney+ Hotstar has not provided any official statement regarding the cause of the disruption or when the issue will be resolved.

