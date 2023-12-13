Record-Breaking Christmas Lights Spark Discontent In New York Neighbourhood

The holiday lights give the impression of a carnival fun house.

The Gay family of Union Vale, New York, has once again broken their own record for the most Christmas lights on a residential property. Their 2023 display boasts a staggering 720,426 lights, exceeding their previous record of 601,736 in 2014. The display, called the ERDAJT Holiday Lights Display after the initials of their children, has been a local tradition for over 20 years.

However, not all neighbors are merry about the dazzling display. Some residents have complained about the increased traffic and noise, while others find the excessive lights disruptive. Despite the complaints, the Gay family remains proud of their festive tradition and plans to continue expanding their display in the years to come.

According to The New York Times, every year, roughly 60,000 visitors stream into Union Vale, dwarfing the population of the town of 4,600, their cars crawling up the wooded, unlit roads to take a slow tour around the circular driveway of Timothy and Grace Gay, the Guinness World Records holders for the most lights on a residential property.

This year, 720,420 lights created the vibrating, pulsating cacophony, set to a soundtrack that plays over a local radio frequency, the colors changing with each of the 255 programmed songs. Giant globes, hearts, shooting stars, and rainbows suspend over a pond, the reflection giving the illusion that this homespun creation is descending into the earth. If lights could speak, they would shout out the block letter words of one sign: "Top That."

Fans view the supersized holiday lights as an abundance of festive joy, while critics see them as a nightmare of holiday excess.

"It's essentially running a Legoland out of your property for 40 days," Edward J. Kasche told The NYT.



Mr Kasche is a middle school social studies teacher who was partly inspired to run for a seat on the town board because of his long frustration with what he describes as a lax municipal response to the show.

Local residents also complain about visitors cars damaging their lawns with long-term parking and visitors leaving litter, including alcohol bottles, drug residue, and, in one instance, a urine-filled jar.