''Real Circular...'': Ola CEO Shares Pic Of Diabetes Centre Above Dunkin Donuts In Bengaluru

In recent times, Bengaluru, the start-up capital of India, has become the subject of several internet memes that highlight things that could happen only in the city. Internet is flooded with incidents of ''peak Bengaluru'' moments a term that is associated with the attention-grabbing incidents happening in the IT hub of India. Recently, the CEO of Ola Bhavish Aggarwal added yet another amusing observation to this list. Taking to X, he shared a photo of a diabetes centre that is located directly above a Dunkin Donuts branch in Bengaluru.

In the image that spells irony, a diabetes reversal centre called Sugar. Fit was seen above a Dunkin Donuts outlet in the city. Mr Aggarwal simply captioned the picture as, ''The real circular economy,'' along with a laughing and wink emoji.

See the post here:

The real circular economy 😄😉 pic.twitter.com/vO0IOaOASW — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 27, 2023

The hilarious picture left social media users amused who poured laughing emojis on the post. The diabetes centre also responded to the post saying, ''Yes! Sugar to SugarFit is now possible.''

Another user commented, ''Such irony! BTW, haven't they purchased the domain name before naming the organization?'' A third called it, ''Peak circular economy,'' while a fourth wrote, ''There's a Subway outlet inside a corporate hospital in Bangalore just opposite to the cardiology OPD.'

Recently, in another peak Bengaluru moment, a user shared that he met an architect who left his job and became a food vendor to "revive Vada Pav's complete meal charm" in the city. The user, Vishwas, took to X and shared a picture of a man standing with a placard that read, "I'm not a superhero, but I can save the day with a vada pav" with some packed food boxes kept on a two-wheeler.

Before that, a user on X shared her intriguing encounter with a Rapido driver who used to work as a corporate manager at a major company. Taking to X, the user, Shruti (@Shruwa12), wrote, "In my peak Bangalore moment today, the Rapido guy turned out to be a corporate manager in one of the big companies, who likes to help people reach to their destination in reasonable amounts". She concluded her post with a nod to the city's unique culture. "Anything is possible in Bangalore," the user said.