Thyrocare CEO Ditches Luxury Car For Ola Cab After 5-Star Event: "It Shocked All"

Dr Arokiaswamy Velumani, the founder and CEO of Thyrocare Technologies, recently demonstrated his humility by opting for a ride-hailing service after an event at a luxurious five-star hotel, where most guests arrived in luxury cars. This act of simplicity stunned onlookers and highlighted Mr Velumani's down-to-earth nature.

"True Luxury in Life. In a 5-star hotel portico. At 10:30 pm. After dinner, I called for OLA. While waiting many insisted for a selfie. Long queue. All high-end cars of Rich are behind the OLA patiently. When I sat in OLA it shocked all. When you are tall. Be cool. Be frugal. Be humble. Rich and famous also respected. EMI gets high-end cars and an artificial high. But OLA gets you peace for sure," he wrote on X.

See the post here:

True Luxury in Life.



In a 5 star hotel portico. At 10:30 pm.



After dinner, I called for OLA.

While waiting many insisted for a selfie. Long queue.

All high end cars of Rich are behind the OLA patiently.

When I sat in OLA it shocked all.



When you are tall. Be cool. Be… — Dr. A. Velumani.PhD. (@velumania) January 25, 2025

His down-to-earth approach resonated deeply with many internet users who prioritise simplicity and authenticity over flashy displays of wealth. One user wrote, "True luxury isn't about the wheels; it's about the mindset. Humility and peace will always outrun any high-end car." Another commented, "So I do not own a car, driving is a pain in Mumbai, parking double pain, why take this headache when we just need our body to be moved from 1 place to another, can move in own car or rental does not matter."

A third said, "Very glad to hear leaders walking the talk on simple living and high thinking Indeed Ola makes life easy on mobility aspect."

Interestingly, Mr Velumani is known for his thrifty travel habits. Before this, he shared his experience of taking a local train in Mumbai, which saved him 52 minutes of travel time compared to taking a car. He emphasised the importance of time management and economical travel.

However costly the car is, in Mumbai for time management, just board a Local. #Mumbai #Borivali.



Car showed 70 mins.

Train took 18 mins. pic.twitter.com/v9GB837owL — Dr. A. Velumani.PhD. (@velumania) June 17, 2023



"However costly the car is, in Mumbai for time management, just board a Local. Car showed 70 mins. Train took 18 mins," he wrote on X.

