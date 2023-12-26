'Peak Bengaluru': X User Shares Story Of Rapido Driver Who Was A Corporate Manager At A Big Company

The post has amassed more than 1,500 views on the microblogging platform. (Representative pic)

Bengaluru, India's startup capital, is known for its unique culture and allure that keeps inviting people to work there. The city has recently also been the focus of several online memes that highlight the unique events that could only happen there. Many stories of "peak Bengaluru" moments can be found all over the internet. Now, a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared her intriguing encounter with a Rapido driver who used to work as a corporate manager at a major company.

Taking to X, the user, Shruti (@Shruwa12), wrote, "In my peak Bangalore moment today, the Rapido guy turned out to be a corporate manager in one of the big companies, who likes to help people reach to their destination in reasonable amounts". She concluded her post with a nod to the city's unique culture. "Anything is possible in Bangalore," the user said.

In my peak Bangalore moment today, the Rapido guy turned out to be a corporate manager in one of the big companies, who likes to help people reach to their destination in reasonable amounts



I repeat anything is possible in Bangalore.#Bangalore@rapidobikeapp — Shruti (@Shruwa12) December 22, 2023

Ms Shruti also tagged the official handle of the Rapido app. In response, the company expressed gratitude and a desire for delightful rides in the future.

"Hi Shruti, we are grateful for your kind words towards our captain. After reading your post, we are really pleased and we hope your upcoming rides with us will be delightful. Keep riding with Rapido. Please feel free to get back to us via DM for any future assistance," Rapido wrote.

Hi Shruti, we are grateful for your kind words towards our captain. After reading your post, we are really pleased and we hope your upcoming rides with us will be delightful. Keep riding with Rapido. Please feel free to get back to us via DM for any future assistance. https://t.co/813zwQwI95 — Rapido (@rapidobikeapp) December 22, 2023

Since being shared a few days ago, the X user's post has amassed more than 1,500 views on the microblogging platform. It even garnered attention, with one user commenting, "Interesting!". Another jokingly suggested, "u don't need linkedin anymore".

Also Read | Bengaluru Autorickshaw Driver Blasts Christina Perri's Song. Internet Impressed

Meanwhile, in another peak Bengaluru incident, an X user revealed that a cab driver launched his ride-sharing application in the market and is promoting the same. He wishes to compete with industry giants Uber and Ola. The post was shared by a user who goes by the handle The Bengaluru Man.

"Peak Bengaluru: Mr Lokesh my uber cab driver informed me that he has launched his own app to compete with uber and ola and already has more than 600 drivers on his app. Moreover, today they launched their IOS version for apple too," he said on X, formerly Twitter, and shared pamphlet that has the company's website, customer service number and email on it.