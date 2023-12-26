Bengaluru Autorickshaw Driver Blasts Christina Perri's Song. Internet Impressed

The video has gathered over 77,000 views on X.

Music, the universal language of emotions, transcends boundaries and resonates with the soul. Its rhythmic notes and harmonious melodies have the power to evoke feelings, stir memories, and transport us to different realms. A perfect example of the same is a video capturing an autorickshaw driver enjoying a well-known song by American singer-songwriter Christina Perri.

The viral clip was shared on X by a user named Neerja Shah. Ms Shah captured the auto driver blasting "A Thousand Years" while stuck in a traffic jam in Bengaluru. The driver was seen singing along and enjoying the popular track.

The caption of the video reads, "Proof that everyone loves @christinaperri! What an absolute joy to watch."

See the video here:

Proof that everyone loves @christinaperri! What an absolute joy to watch ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8HEDIou0Kh — Neerja Shah (@Neerjargon) December 25, 2023

The video was posted on December 25 and since then it has gathered over 77,000 views on X.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Thousand Years is one of my all-time favourite songs."

Another user commented, "This can be the perfect promo for the next Indian Idol season. Has every ingredient which they typically show about a contestant."

"Now it feels that Christina has truly made it. Someone halfway across the world is listening to her decade-old song with so much passion," the third user wrote.

"Damn. This was unexpected. Thousand Years has been one of the best songs to come out in the last decade. But a jar of hearts by her is pure joy," the fourth user wrote.

"So glad to see this. One of the best songs of our times," the fifth user wrote.

