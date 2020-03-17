Ratan Tata Shares Adoption Appeal For Sur, A Dog With No Family

Ratan Tata shared a picture of 10-month-old dog, Sur, on Instagram.

Industrialist Ratan Tata took to Instagram this afternoon to share an adoption appeal for Sur, a 10-month-old dog who has changed families multiple times. Mr Tata, whose fondness for dogs is well know, asked his 1.3 million Instagram followers to help find Sur a family in Pune.

Along with the adoption appeal, he also shared an adorable photo of Sur, which has been 'liked' by over 2 lakh people on the photo and video sharing platform.

"After having changed families multiple times, 'Sur' no longer has a family to look after her," wrote Mr Tata, 82. "One can still see the spirit and love she carries and the hope to belong somewhere.It is heartbreaking to get attached to someone never to see them again."

Mr Tata concluded his post by talking about Myra, an abandoned Labrador who had found a forever home following an adoption appeal he shared on Instagram. "The last time, all of you generously helped me find Myra a loving family," he said. "I hope together we can do the same for Sur."

He also shared a link to a form that people interested in adopting Sur could fill out. "Please do not try to adopt Sur in order to get Mr. Tata's attention," the form warns.

Since being shared online, Mr Tata's adoption appeal for Sur has garnered hundreds of comments.

"You are amazing, sir," wrote one person in the comments section, while another said, "She is so beautiful."

Mr Tata's fondness for dogs is well known. Shortly after joining social media in October last year, he had shared a thoughtful note on the birth anniversary of his dog, Tito. After that, his Instagram story for Goa, one of the stray dogs of Bombay House, had received much love online.