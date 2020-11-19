Ratan Tata Reveals How His Office Dog 'Goa' Got The Unusual Name

Ratan Tata with Goa, a dog who lives at Bombay House.

Ratan Tata's fondness for dogs is no secret. At Bombay House, the global headquarters of Tata Group, a special kennel has been dedicated to stray dogs living around the area - and their leader-of-the-pack is a black and white dog named Goa. Goa is rumoured to be Mr Tata's favourite, and the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group has earlier referred to him as the "friend" he looks forward to meeting every day in office.

In certain circles, the delightful story behind Goa's unusual name is already well-known, but now it has been confirmed straight from the horse's mouth.

On Wednesday, Ratan Tata took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his Diwali celebrations with some of the dogs, including Goa, who live at Bombay House. In the comments section, he revealed the story behind Goa's name.

The picture shows Mr Tata, 82, with a mask on his face and an arm around the stately Goa. Next to him, another dog examines the rangoli on the floor. "A few heartwarming moments with the adopted Bombay House dogs this Diwali, especially Goa, my office companion," wrote Ratan Tata while sharing the pic.

In the comments section, an Instagram user asked him: "Is 'Goa' the name of the dog? What's the story behind naming it so?"

"He was a stray puppy when he got into my colleague's car in Goa, and came all the way to Bombay House, hence the name Goa," responded Mr Tata.

In January, Ratan Tata had even shared a special Instagram story for Goa - posting a picture which showed the dog standing up on its hind legs to hug him.