Ratan Tata Remembers “Friend, Mentor” JRD Tata In Instagram Post

Ratan Tata shared an Instagram post remembering JRD Tata.

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata shared an Instagram post this morning remembering "dear friend" JRD Tata. Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata died on this day in 1993. On his death anniversary, Ratan Tata shared a touching Instagram post remembering the former chairman of Tata Group and one of India's most-renowned businessmen.

Mr Tata dug out an old picture that shows him with JRD Tata and shared it on Instagram, writing: "I can't believe that 26 years have gone by since Mr. JRD Tata passed away."

"Jeh had been a dear friend, a role model, a mentor, and a person who had a profound influence on me, both at work and at home," said Ratan Tata in his Instagram post.

He added that they spent a lot of time together during the last few years of JRD Tata's life and said that he enjoyed being on the shop floor of TELCO - Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company, now Tata Motors. "I enjoyed being there with him and seeing the genuine love and affection he got from both workers and supervisors," said Ratan Tata in his note.

Mr Tata concluded his post by thanking his mentor "for what he taught me."

Take a look at his post below:

Mr Tata's post has been 'liked' over 1.7 lakh times since being shared online. Many in the comments section remembered also JRD Tata.

"Every person who met him even once has a story to tell about their encounter. I am lucky to grow up hearing many such stories from my grandfather. Immense respect," wrote one person. "A true legend! He has left a legacy that will last an eternity," said another.

The recipient of two of India's highest civilian awards - the Padma Vibhushan and the Bharat Ratna - JRD Tata died on 29 November, 1993, at the age of 89.