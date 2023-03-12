Rare White Deer Spotted In UP's Katarniya Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary, Forest Officer Shares Pic

The albino fawn was sighted Monday morning in Uttar Pradeshs Katarniya Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary

Indian Forest Service officers do a great job of informing and educating the public about a variety of flora and fauna. This time, officer Akash Deep Badhawan shared a photograph of a rare albino deer on Twitter, which has intrigued social media users. The albino fawn was sighted Monday morning in Uttar Pradesh's Katarniya Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary.

''Staying true to its tagline, Katarniaghat – Where rare is common, an albino spotted deer fawn was sighted this morning,'' he wrote, sharing the picture.

See the pic here:

Staying true to its tagline, “Katarniaghat- Where rare is common”, an albino spotted deer fawn was sighted this morning.



PC - Pulkit Gupta, Gharial Conservation Team pic.twitter.com/KPYCQzTp1P — Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) March 9, 2023

In the picture, an albino fawn is seen moving through the grass in the wildlife sanctuary with an adult female deer.

The picture has gone viral on Twitter, and many users were mesmerised to see the rare creature, while some were concerned for its safety. Other officers and bureaucrats also reacted to the photo and shared their thoughts.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan wrote, ''In nature exceptions are removed first. They are hard to adapt.''

In nature exceptions are removed first. They are hard to adapt. https://t.co/Ttj1iIN747 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 10, 2023

IFS officer Susanta Nanda talked of a similar sighting in Odisha's Angul district 15 years ago. ''Golden deer was part of Ramayana. Here is a silver deer shared by @aakashbadhawan. Had seen one at Labangi guest house of Angul District 15 years earlier, '' he wrote.

Golden deer was part of Ramayana. Here is a silver deer shared by ⁦@aakashbadhawan⁩.

Had seen one at Labangi guest house of Angul District 15 years earlier. pic.twitter.com/VosKHlSk3t — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 10, 2023

''Wow, so will have to plan soon to visit again to Katarniaghat- where rare is common,'' wrote one. Another one wrote, ''awesome.'' A third expressed concern saying, ''It is a sitting duck for predators.''

According to National Geographic, albino animals have a partial or complete loss of pigmentation. In mammals, albinism occurs when an individual inherits one or more mutated genes from both parents that interfere with the body's production of melanin.

Albino wildlife may face obstacles in nature as they have poor eyesight, which puts them at a disadvantage when hunting for food and avoiding danger. They also have trouble finding a mate, and their inability to camouflage themselves makes them vulnerable to predators.

Featured Video Of The Day Raids On Opposition Leaders: Fight Against Corruption Or Vendetta Politics?