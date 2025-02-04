Rare Albino Deer Caught On Camera, Internet Calls It "Absolute Beauty"

A woman's routine evening commute turned into a once-in-a-lifetime experience when she spotted a rare albino deer standing in the snow near a forest. Stunned by the sight, she shared a video of the majestic creature that quickly went viral.

The video, which looks like something straight out of a fairy tale, was uploaded to TikTok and later reshared on X. "She's just incredible. You can tell this deer is a true albino because of her pink eyes. She doesn't even look real," she wrote on TikTok.

A rare majestic white deer among the winter snow ????????️ Albino deers occur an average of 1 out of 30,000 births. pic.twitter.com/tix5doSivX — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 1, 2025

Viewers couldn't believe their eyes.

A person commented, "For the first few seconds I thought it was a snow sculpture of a deer."

Another wrote, "One of the most beautiful animals I've ever seen!!"

"Gorgeous deer. Surreal," read a comment.

Someone wrote that it was an "absolute beauty."

Albino Deer

Albino deer are among the rarest sights in the wild, occurring in only one out of every 1 lakh births. Unlike leucistic deer, which may have patches of brown or partial pigmentation, true albino deer completely lack melanin, resulting in pure white fur and distinctive pink eyes.

But their striking appearance comes with survival challenges. Albino deer suffer from poor eyesight and lack natural camouflage, making them easy prey for predators.

According to Nature, leucism - a separate genetic condition - affects about 1 per cent of white-tailed deer. These deer can have varying degrees of white fur, often leading to unique markings. Some are completely white, while others, known as piebald deer, display a mix of brown and white.

The Myth Behind White Deer

Throughout history, white deer have been symbols of mysticism and good fortune. In European and Celtic mythology, they were considered supernatural beings, often tied to magical legends, including the Arthurian tales of the white stag. Many Native American tribes, such as the Chickasaw and Lenape, have folklore associating white deer with prophecies and spiritual messages.

A rare albino deer was also photographed in Karnataka's Kabini forest in 2023 by wildlife photographer Dhruv Patil.