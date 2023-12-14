Rare Air Jordans Valued At Rs 8 Million Discovered In Donation Bin In US

The shiny shoes are being sold by the Sotheby's auction house.

Imagine going through a donation bin and unexpectedly finding a shiny pair of gold sneakers. That's exactly what happened to someone at the Burnside Shelter in Oregon this year. But these weren't ordinary shoes-they were a special pair of Air Jordan 3s made just for Spike Lee.

Valued at over $10,000, the sneakers were designed by legendary shoe designer Tinker Hatfield and worn by Lee to the 2019 Academy Awards. Hatfield even visited the shelter to authenticate the find and provide a signed design proof for good measure.

Instead of pocketing the windfall, the Burnside Shelter, operated by the Portland Rescue Mission, decided to auction off the shoes with Sotheby's. The noble move will see 100% of the proceeds go back into helping those in need. With bids already rolling in, the sneakers are expected to fetch up to $20,000, making them a true Cinderella story for the shelter.

The mystery of how these priceless shoes ended up in a donation bin remains unsolved. But one thing's for sure: this serendipitous discovery has brought a ray of hope and financial support to those who need it most.

The shiny shoes are being sold by the Sotheby's auction house on Monday.

The Sotheby's describes it as "premium leather decorated in an eye-catching metallic gold masking over the Swoosh, elephant print, and tongue, which is contrasted by black, white, and icy blue accents topped with a red liner. The heel comes equipped with bespoke logos that portray Spike's 40 Acres and A Mule Filmworks production company and an oversized Jumpman insignia. This pair was not released to the public."