40 Investigators, 6 Dogs: Massive Search On As US Boy Mysteriously Disappears

A two-year-old boy vanished mysteriously while playing outside his home on Saturday, prompting an extensive search operation in the area.

Dane Paulsen, described as "friendly and fearless," was last seen in his front yard around 4:30 pm local time before he suddenly disappeared from sight.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and many volunteers have swung into action.

Mr Paulsen's affinity for water and vehicles has led search teams to focus on nearby rivers and creeks. His inability to swim has raised concerns about potential dangers in the surrounding area.

"Dane is friendly and fearless, and is comfortable around strangers and water, but cannot swim. Dane is known to love water and vehicles," the sheriff's office stated.

While no evidence of foul play has surfaced, investigators are pursuing various leads.

The search has expanded to the Siletz River, where divers have been deployed alongside boats, drones and six police dogs. Over 40 investigators and nearly 140 volunteers have joined forces to comb through thick brush, creek beds and other areas the toddler might have wandered into.

According to the sheriff's office, Mr Paulsen was last seen dressed in a grey fuzzy sweatshirt with ears, black trousers and blue and white shoes. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Randy James, a local who volunteered alongside his German Shepherd, highlighted the community's commitment to finding Mr Paulsen. "It's good to help out. The community all came together to search. No one deserves to have a missing family member," James told Oregonlive.com.

Authorities initially sought information regarding a vehicle seen near the child's home roughly 30 minutes before he disappeared. But after locating the driver, law enforcement confirmed that he was "no longer a point of interest."

By March 2 evening, search efforts had covered an extensive area - spanning 382 acres and 283 miles. Despite the challenging conditions, authorities remain determined to bring Dane home safely.

"We thank our community for their compassion and assistance. Our team and the community are working tirelessly to bring Dane home," said the sheriff's department.