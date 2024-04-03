Ranveer Singh And Johnny Sins Team Up Again For Comic Teleshopping Ad On Men's Sexual Health

Ranveer Singh plays a host in the ad, and Johnny Sins plays various characters.

Actor Ranveer Singh is back with international adult film star Johnny Sins for another hilarious commercial promoting Bold Care, a men's sexual health and wellness brand. This new ad is part of their #TakeBoldCareOfHer initiative and specifically focuses on their Bold Care Extend Spray.

The ad takes the form of a parody of classic teleshopping advertisement shows. Ranveer Singh, dressed flamboyantly, acts as the host, directly addressing viewers about potential sexual issues. Enter Johnny "Science" Sins, the supposed expert, who offers solutions in a way that cracks up both him and Ranveer.

Watch the video here:

It's bold to care pic.twitter.com/hADF4w8nY8 — Bold Care (@GetBoldCare) April 3, 2024

This campaign, created by a team led by Tanmay Bhat and Devaiah Bopanna, follows their successful February launch that parodied traditional Indian soap operas. Both ads aim to break down societal taboos and encourage open conversations about men's sexual well-being.

"We're glad we took the big step to address men's sexual health in India," said Rajat Jadhav, co-founder of Bold Care. "Our goal is to start a dialogue, and our previous ad received great feedback. This new ad combines humour and awareness to further that conversation."

In the advertisement, Ranveer Singh queries Johnny Sins about the effectiveness of the spray, to which Johnny cleverly responds, poking fun at MBA graduates, asserting that the spray indeed works unlike an MBA.

The advertisement video's popularity is soaring, having already amassed 3 million views within just 3 hours of its release.

The first ad sparked mixed reactions, but its popularity is undeniable. This new teleshopping parody promises to continue the trend, bringing light-hearted humour to a crucial topic.