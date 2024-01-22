Ram Mandir Event: Delhi Police's Appreciation Post For UP Cops Is Viral

Delhi Police shared a picture from the consecration ceremony

Delhi Police took to X, formerly Twitter to appreciate the Uttar Pradesh Police for providing "seamless security and smooth traffic arrangements" on the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today.

On January 22, Delhi Police shared a picture from the consecration ceremony, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen offering a lotus flower at Ram Lalla idol's feet. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present in the pic.

"We appreciate Uttar Pradesh police for providing seamless security and smooth traffic arrangements for the dignitaries and devotees who came for the historic moment of consecration of Shri Ram Lalla's life at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya and for organising the successful event," reads the translated caption of the Hindi post shared by Delhi Police.

See the post here:

Responding to Delhi Police, UP Police wrote, "Thanks for the appreciation!!!"

The internet loved the appreciation post and it soon went viral.

A user wrote, "Great job, UP Police! Your efficiency in handling this task and ensuring safety is commendable. Thank you for your excellent work."

Another user wrote, "Kudos to UP Police and the entire staff for organizing such a mega event, it is evident of their relentless efforts and hard work... Salute."

"police thanking police is the real ram rajya we are witnessing," the third user wrote.

"Kudos to the entire security forces," the fourth user commented.

"Proud of the flawless arrangements, a grand challenge met successfully by UP Police," the fifth user commented.

