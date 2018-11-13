Rajasthan Police's Message On Cyber Safety Has A Thugs Of Hindostan Twist

"Beware of online thugs," Rajasthan Police warns citizens

Updated: November 13, 2018 12:22 IST
"Beware of #OnlineThugs as they can decieve you," says Rajasthan Police

If you thought only Amitabh Bachchan could counter Aamir Khan's cheeky 'Dhokha swabhav hai mera' dialogue from Thugs Of Hindostan, think again. Rajasthan Police, in a brilliant tweet posted just about an hour ago, has come up with an awesome reply to the thugs who would like to use the dialogue.

"Dhokha swabhav hai hamara," which literally translates to "Deceit is in my nature," has been countered with "Aur dhokhe se logon ko saavdhan karna aur unki madad karna hamara," thanks to Rajasthan Police.

"Beware of #OnlineThugs as they can decieve you," they write in their tweet, assuring citizens that it is their duty and their nature to raise awareness about online thugs and help those affected by their crimes.

"In case of #OnlineFrauds, visit your nearest PS or #Call100," they add, sharing a picture of the Thugs Of Hindostan poster which has been modified to add the words "Beware of online thugs."

Their message on cyber-crimes has been widely appreciated, collecting a ton of reactions since it was shared.

Rajasthan Police is not the only one using Thugs Of Hindostan to spread a message. Recently, Mumbai Police too used the same dialogue from the movie to create a meme that had citizens applauding their creativity.

 

Trending

Rajasthan Policethugs of hindostanpolice movie tweet

