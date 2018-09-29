Mumbai Police Uses Thugs Of Hindostan Meme, Twitter Loves It

A still from the trailer of 'Thugs Of Hindostan' has become a meme.

When it comes to keeping up with viral Twitter trends, nobody does it better than Mumbai Police. Their Twitter account is already well known for using topical references, memes and viral jokes to the best effect, and in keeping with tradition, this time too, Mumbai Police has won netizens over with their latest tweet. Using a meme from the recently-released trailer of Thugs Of Hindostan, Mumbai Police has shared an important message. In a tweet posted about four hours ago, Mumbai Police uses an exchange between the characters played by Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the trailer to assure citizens that they always have their backs.

"No city for thugs," they wrote in the caption accompanying the picture.

See their tweet below:

No place for Thugs in Mumbai #NoCityForThugspic.twitter.com/xGLsQpi9RM - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 29, 2018

Since being shared online, the tweet has collected over 1,800 'likes' and a ton of comments praising Mumbai Police for their creativity.

Mumbai police is too filmy - FarahImam (@imamfarah) September 29, 2018

Awsme post & awsme handler... I m leaving in delhi but following mumbai police too... Bcoz of dis type of awsme tweet.. Keep itup.. - Deepakkumar (@drdeepakbhai) September 29, 2018

Savage - Wamiq Shaikh (@WamiqShaikh7) September 29, 2018

The meme format used by the Mumbai Police has become immensely popular since the Thugs Of Hindostan trailer was released. In fact, it was also used by Assam Police about 20 hours ago to warn netizens about online banking scams:

Beware!



The Thugs of Online Banking Scams are always on the lookout for your Banking Credentials like OTP & Netbanking Password.



Watch out before it's too late. #ThugsOfTheInternet#ThinkBeforeYouSharepic.twitter.com/iI68y5xTXt - Assam Police (@assampolice) September 28, 2018

The memes made using this dialogue from the movie have even been compiled into their own Twitter Moment.

Here are some other memes:

Me to my diet plan pic.twitter.com/PFOr2rSMFV - SwatKat- The dancing human (@swatic12) September 27, 2018

My brain during exam time pic.twitter.com/Y8PZ3ApiGV - SwatKat- The dancing human (@swatic12) September 28, 2018

What do you think of Mumbai Police's tweet? Let us know using the comments section below.