Rajasthan Police Is Urging Citizens To Vote Using This Deepika Padukone Dialogue

Rajasthan Police has come up with an innovative way to ask people to vote.

As we all remember from our middle school civics classes, voting is the basis of a successful democracy. It is every citizen's right as well as responsibility to vote during elections - and Rajasthan Police is reminding us of this duty in a very innovative manner.

As Rajasthan gears up for assembly elections, Rajasthan Police is urging everyone to go cast their votes on December 7 - and they are doing this with the help of a famous Deepika Padukone dialogue. Using the "ek chutki sindoor" dialogue from her debut Om Shaanti Om, Rajasthan Police has shared a tweet which reminds everyone that Ramesh Babu may not know the value of sindoor, but they should certainly know the value of their vote.

"Democracy ki shaan hota hai ek vote, voters ka adhikaar hota hai ek vote," they write, which roughly translates to: "Voting forms the basis of a democracy, and every voter has the right to vote."

Since being shared online, the creative tweet has collected over a hundred 'likes' and many appreciative comments.

This isn't the first time that Rajasthan Police has given their tweets a filmy twist. Just a few days ago, they shared an important message on cyber security - with a Thugs Of Hindostan touch.