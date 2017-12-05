Rahul Gandhi Set To Be Congress President. Jokes And Memes Flood Twitter

Rahul Gandhi was elected unopposed as the Congress president yesterday.

All the best to Rahul Gandhi for the Congress President election. I think he'll win this one. - Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 4, 2017

Rahul Gandhi filing nominations for INC presidentship is like Uday Chopra giving auditions for Dhoom series. - Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) December 4, 2017

As soon as everybody left Gandhiji at the back probably facepalmed. pic.twitter.com/koXZazTDlF - Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) December 4, 2017

Two senior Congress party leaders watching Rahul Gandhi as he files nomination to be SELECTED as Congress President. #CongressPresident#IndiaWithRahulGandhipic.twitter.com/Ka6oUXkiAl - PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) December 4, 2017

*Rahul Gandhi running for Congress President elections* pic.twitter.com/detkuoqb5z - Absurd Choudhary (@ABChoudhary007) December 4, 2017