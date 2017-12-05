Rahul Gandhi Set To Be Congress President. Jokes And Memes Flood Twitter

However, even as senior Congress leaders took to social media to congratulate Mr Gandhi, Twitter erupted with jokes.
Here are the funniest tweets about Rahul Gandhi's elevation to Congress president:
Tongue-in-cheek humour abounded
All the best to Rahul Gandhi for the Congress President election. I think he'll win this one.- Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 4, 2017
Abhishek Bachchan's parody account made a hilarious observation
Rahul Gandhi filing nominations for INC presidentship is like Uday Chopra giving auditions for Dhoom series.- Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) December 4, 2017
Comedian Tanmay Bhat added his two bits
As soon as everybody left Gandhiji at the back probably facepalmed. pic.twitter.com/koXZazTDlF- Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) December 4, 2017
And plenty of memes were made
Two senior Congress party leaders watching Rahul Gandhi as he files nomination to be SELECTED as Congress President. #CongressPresident#IndiaWithRahulGandhipic.twitter.com/Ka6oUXkiAl- PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) December 4, 2017
Race for the post of Congress President.#CongressPresident#IndiaWithRahulGandhipic.twitter.com/1GfUJWzJtd- PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) December 4, 2017
*Rahul Gandhi running for Congress President elections* pic.twitter.com/detkuoqb5z- Absurd Choudhary (@ABChoudhary007) December 4, 2017
