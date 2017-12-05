Rahul Gandhi Set To Be Congress President. Jokes And Memes Flood Twitter

Here are the funniest tweets about Rahul Gandhi's elevation to Congress president.

Rahul Gandhi was elected unopposed as the Congress president yesterday.

Rahul Gandhi is set to be the Congress party's new president after he emerged as the one and only nominee for the post. He filed his papers on Monday, the last day for filing nominations. His elevation will be a mere formality as he faced no challengers in the Congress' internal polls. Mr Gandhi, who has been the Congress' vice-president for almost five years, filed nomination papers at the party's headquarters in Delhi yesterday in an elaborate process as the party sought to emphasise that he was being democratically elected amid allegations of dynastic politics. He will take over the reins from his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who has been the Congress party's longest-serving president of 19 years.

However, even as senior Congress leaders took to social media to congratulate Mr Gandhi, Twitter erupted with jokes.

Here are the funniest tweets about Rahul Gandhi's elevation to Congress president:

Tongue-in-cheek humour abounded
 
Abhishek Bachchan's parody account made a hilarious observation
 
Comedian Tanmay Bhat added his two bits
 
And plenty of memes were made
   


 

