Rahul Gandhi Set To Be Congress President. Jokes And Memes Flood Twitter

All the best to Rahul Gandhi for the Congress President election. I think he'll win this one. - Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 4, 2017

Rahul Gandhi filing nominations for INC presidentship is like Uday Chopra giving auditions for Dhoom series. - Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) December 4, 2017

As soon as everybody left Gandhiji at the back probably facepalmed. pic.twitter.com/koXZazTDlF - Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) December 4, 2017

Two senior Congress party leaders watching Rahul Gandhi as he files nomination to be SELECTED as Congress President. #CongressPresident#IndiaWithRahulGandhipic.twitter.com/Ka6oUXkiAl - PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) December 4, 2017

*Rahul Gandhi running for Congress President elections* pic.twitter.com/detkuoqb5z - Absurd Choudhary (@ABChoudhary007) December 4, 2017

Rahul Gandhi is set to be the Congress party's new president after he emerged as the one and only nominee for the post. He filed his papers on Monday, the last day for filing nominations. His elevation will be a mere formality as he faced no challengers in the Congress' internal polls. Mr Gandhi, who has been the Congress' vice-president for almost five years, filed nomination papers at the party's headquarters in Delhi yesterday in an elaborate process as the party sought to emphasise that he was being democratically elected amid allegations of dynastic politics. He will take over the reins from his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who has been the Congress party's longest-serving president of 19 years.However, even as senior Congress leaders took to social media to congratulate Mr Gandhi, Twitter erupted with jokes.Here are the funniest tweets about Rahul Gandhi's elevation to Congress president:Tongue-in-cheek humour aboundedAbhishek Bachchan's parody account made a hilarious observationComedian Tanmay Bhat added his two bitsAnd plenty of memes were made