'I Saw Him Before You,' Kerala Nurse Tells Rahul Gandhi's Staff In Video

Rajamma Vavathil met Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday and gave him a packet of sweets.

A packet of sweets, a hug and memories rekindled with a meeting were the highlights of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Wayanad on Tuesday. Rajamma Vavathil, one of the nurses who took care of the ex-Congress chief when he was born on June 19, 1970, told his staff proudly on meeting him, "He was born in front of me. Before you could see him, I saw him."

She gave him a packet of sweets and regretted if any inconvenience was caused. Rahul Gandhi promptly responded, "No no... no inconvenience."

The video of the meeting was shared by the Congress on Twitter and Instagram. "The wholesome love and affection from Rajamma Amma who was a nurse at Delhi's holy family hospital where Shri @RahulGandhi was born," read the tweet.

"Nobody gave me permission to give you the sweets. This is my house (she said pointing at her house). I really wanted to meet you. Where are your security people. I want to tell them...He is my son," she is heard telling him in the clip.

Shri @RahulGandhi was born. pic.twitter.com/fMCDNIsUio — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) August 17, 2021

The 51-year-old MP from Kerala's Wayanad began his two-day visit on Monday.

In posts shared on Instagram, he was seen sharing a meal with locals on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi "enjoys a scrumptious onasadya with the residents of Gandhi Bhavan Sneharamam (Old Age Home) at Wandoor, District Malappuram, Kerala," read the Instagram post.

His visit comes ahead of Onam celebrations in the southern state. He attended several meetings and inauguration events.

The Congress leader received "an adorable welcome" in the state, the party said and shared a video of him interacting with a girl.

The BJP, however, took a jibe at the Congress leader as party chief JP Nadda called his visit "political tourism".

