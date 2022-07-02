Video: Rahul Gandhi's Selfie Moment With Young Girl In Kerala

In another video that was shared online, Rahul Gandhi was seen meeting an elderly women.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to his constituency Wayanad in Kerala, met hundreds of supporters as he took rounds of the district and attended rallies.

In one such meeting, Mr Gandhi was greeted by a young girl, who quickly climbed into his SUV.

"What is your name, are you coming with me?" Mr Gandhi asked the child, as many who accompanied her took photos. The Congress MP then offered a chocolate and took a selfie with the girl before she left.

The Congress tweeted the video of Mr Gandhi meeting the child in a 22-second clip.

"In an atmosphere of fake scripted propaganda, candid moments like these of kindness and compassion is what the country needs," the Congress wrote in the caption.

In an atmosphere of fake scripted propaganda, candid moments like these of kindness and compassion is what the country needs. pic.twitter.com/H5YXKQd2Aa — Congress (@INCIndia) July 2, 2022

Yesterday, Mr Gandhi was seen in another video meeting an elderly woman in Kerala. She touched his cheeks during the meeting, and someone in the video was heard saying she had been waiting since morning to see the Congress MP.

Mr Gandhi also visited a party office in the district that was recently vandalised by the Students' Federation of India, the students wing of the ruling CPI(M).