Video: Woman's Gesture On Meeting Rahul Gandhi After Waiting All Day

The woman was seen affectionately touching the cheeks of the Congress MP.

Rahul Gandhi was seen shaking hands with an elderly woman today during his visit to Kerala's Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency. The woman, visibly overwhelmed, was seen affectionately touching the cheeks of the Congress MP. A video of the sweet moment between the two has been doing the rounds on Twitter.

She had been waiting to catch a glimpse of him since this morning, a voice can be heard in the video.

From early morning she was waiting to see Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. pic.twitter.com/5Z9pon8leL — Aaron Mathew (@AaronMathewINC) July 1, 2022

In the 16-second clip, the woman was seen sitting on the ground, encircled by a group of people.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to his constituency, also visited his office which was recently vandalised by the activists of Students' Federation of India or SFI - the students' wing of the ruling CPI (M).

"Everywhere in the country, you see the idea that violence will resolve problems. And, violence never resolves problems... Its not a good thing to do.. they acted in an irresponsible way. But, I dont have any anger or hostility towards them," he said.

Mr Gandhi also called the SFI activists who indulged in violence as "kids".

Rahul Gandhi will return to Delhi from Kozhikode on Sunday.

Last year, a heartwarming video showed an elderly woman was seen calling Rahul Gandhi “her son” and giving him a packet of sweets while showing her affection for the Wayanad MP. Rajamma Vavathil, one of the nurses who took care of the ex-Congress chief when he was born on June 19, 1970, told his staff proudly as she met him, "He was born in front of me. Before you could see him, I saw him."