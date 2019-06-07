Unfazed By Rain, Rahul Gandhi's Supporters Cheer For Him In Kerala

Rahul Gandhi's message for the people who came to see him was loud and clear

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today began a three-day visit to Kerala's Wayanad, his first after being elected from the constituency. As Mr Gandhi began his roadshow, rain, thunder and lightning along his route threatened to play spoil-sport, but did not dampen the spirits of those who lined up to meet him.

"I look forward to representing you and working with you to build a better Wayanad," said Mr Gandhi, as a 'Thank You' to the voters for sending him to parliament with a massive mandate.

This was the first time Mr Gandhi contested the Lok Sabha elections from two constituencies. While he lost from the traditional Gandhi stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, he won from Wayanad with a record margin of more than 4.3 lakh votes

While most of the country overwhelmingly rejected the Congress, Kerala gave the party a thumping majority, with 19 out of the 20 seats from the coastal state going to the party.

A man waiting at the roadshow said the reason for the mandate was clear. His reply: "We love Rahul Gandhi".

Battling the rain, Mr Gandhi's supporters across the entire roadshow held up cut-outs of Mr Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with posters saying "We need you", "We are with you"

"His contesting from Kerala has given a big boost to the party. We want him to stay as President. We will tell him that. But not only us - the people will tell him too," VV Prakash, head of the party in Mallapuram district told NDTV.

"We're committed to defending space of opposition, defending weak people in this country, defending people who are under attack by Mr Modi's policies and Mr Modi himself," said Mr Gandhi.

"The current government and Mr Narendra Modi spread hatred in the country and the Congress party knows and understands that the only way to combat hatred is through love and affection," he added.

The visit by Rahul Gandhi on Friday to Malappuram will be followed on Saturday with Wayanad district and on Sunday with Kozhikode district.

For the Congress party, in tatters across the country after the results of the national elections, Kerala comes across as a beacon of hope.