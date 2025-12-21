Radhika Gupta Clicks In-Flight Selfie With Jasprit Bumrah, Calls It "The Best Company"

Radhika Gupta, the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, recently shared a selfie on X with cricket star Jasprit Bumrah whom she met on a flight. She described the unexpected meeting as a highlight of her day and praised the fast bowler as a "genius on the field, gentleman off it" and appreciated their conversation during the delayed flight.

Gupta shared the photo with the caption, "Genius on the field, gentleman off it. The flight delay didn't feel bad today, because I had the best company. Thanks for the amazing conversation @Jaspritbumrah93."

See the tweet here:

The flight delay didn't feel bad today, because I had the best company. Thanks for the amazing conversation @Jaspritbumrah93. pic.twitter.com/aVAWNEbxTb — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) December 20, 2025

The photo quickly drew a wave of reactions online, with many celebrating the meeting of two accomplished individuals from different fields.

While some users noted that Jasprit Bumrah may also have gained valuable investment insights from Radhika Gupta, others simply appreciated the rare and candid moment.

One user wrote, "So was it about investing or cricket? When two G.O.A.T. meet!"

Another commented, "Awesome, Radhika. Curious what you discussed. Did you convince him for the investment?"

A third said, "He too would have gained a lot of insights about investments from you mam."

About Radhika Gupta

Radhika Gupta is the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, one of India's leading asset management companies. She has become a well-known face in the Indian financial sector, not just for her professional accomplishments but also for her motivational presence on social media.

An alumna of the University of Pennsylvania, where she earned degrees from both the Wharton School and the School of Engineering, Radhika began her career with McKinsey & Company in the US. She later returned to India, co-founding Forefront Capital, a hedge fund acquired by Edelweiss in 2014.

Radhika took over as CEO of Edelweiss AMC in 2017, becoming the only woman to head a major mutual fund house in India at the time. Under her leadership, the company has seen innovation in product offerings, particularly in the alternative investment and passive fund segments.