From Rs 15-Crore Horse To A Rs 23-Crore Buffalo: Showstoppers At Pushkar Fair

The annual Pushkar Cattle Fair in Rajasthan is where you find some of India's most expensive livestock. This year, the fair is playing host to thousands of animals. Among them, a Rs 15-crore horse and a Rs 23-crore buffalo have attracted traders, tourists, and curious visitors from across India and abroad.

Shahbaz, The Rs 15-Crore Horse

Shahbaz, a two-and-a-half-year-old horse from Chandigarh, owned by Gary Gill, is worth Rs 15 crore. The young stallion, needless to say, is one of the marquee animals at the fair this year.

"Shahbaz, a two-and-a-half-year-old horse, has won multiple shows and belongs to a prestigious lineage," Gill told news agency ANI. "His covering fee is Rs 2 lakh, and his asking price is Rs 15 crore. Offers of up to Rs 9 crore have been received."

The horse's breeding cost alone is Rs 2 lakh, and visitors have been lining up to catch a glimpse of the prized Marwari breed.

Anmol, The Rs 23-Crore Buffalo

Anmol, a buffalo from Rajasthan, has left everyone speechless. According to its owner, Anmol's value is priced at Rs 23 crore. The owner claims the buffalo is raised like royalty.

"He is given special food every day which includes milk, desi ghee and dry fruits," the owner said.

Rana, The Rs 25-Lakh Buffalo

Rana, a buffalo from Ujjain priced at Rs 25 lakh, has become a new attraction at the Pushkar Fair. The animal weighs around 600 kg and is 8 feet long and 5.5 feet tall. Its owner said, "This buffalo, which is about three and a half years old, requires food worth up to Rs 1,500 per day. The food includes gram flour, eggs, gram flour, oil, milk, ghee and liver tonic," as per Gujarat Samachar.

Badal, The Rs 11-Crore Champion Horse

Another superstar at the Pushkar fair is Badal, a veteran stallion already father to 285 colts. It's his third time at the fair. His owner has received offers of up to Rs 11 crore but has refused to sell him.

About The Pushkar Cattle Fair

The Pushkar Fair is a celebration of Rajasthan's animal husbandry traditions. Competitions like Best Milk Producer, Best Horse Breed, and Best-Dressed Camel are among the highlights. Gir cows, known for producing A2 milk, have their own special category, while the traditional Nagaur Bull Competition continues to draw huge crowds.

The fair, which began on October 23 and runs until November 7, has seen massive participation this year, with 3,021 animals registered so far.

Dr Sunil Ghiya, the department's joint director, told NDTV, "We will set up checkpoints on routes being used by animals to come to the fair for livestock trade. All livestock will be registered, checked by veterinary doctors, and tagged. Precautions are necessary as livestock gather and stay here in large numbers, and there is a danger of communicable diseases."

He added that the department is digitising animal records, especially for camels, cows, buffaloes, and horses. Veterinary doctors and officials are available round the clock at the fairgrounds.