On Camera, Australian Politician's Pet Dog Welcomes Bull, Horse Into Home

A lawmaker in Australia was left in udder disbelief when he came home to discover his pet dog had let a bull and a horse into his living room.

Andrew Mackay, a Northern Territory politician, posted the incriminating evidence from his pet cam to social media at the weekend.

His two pet dogs can be seen exiting the living room into a yard after one of them, a mutt named Thunder, nudges open a glass door.

Then a pet steer, or castrated bull, named Sue gingerly wanders into the Darwin home.

It's followed by a pet horse, Cricket, which has a good sniff of the couch.

The animals embarked on their escapade while Mackay and his fiancee were out for a meal.

The couple raced home after the lawmaker checked his pet cam remotely and noticed "a cow's head moving into the frame".

"And then we've discovered that about 10 minutes after we'd left to go to dinner, the dogs had decided to nuzzle open the glass door and let themselves out," he told AFP.

Soon after, the steer scratched his neck on the door and accidentally opened it all the way, allowing him and the horse inside.

"Over the next hour and a half, they took turns playing inside, knocking things off cabinets," Mackay said.

The horse found a bowl of vegetable scraps meant for the chickens, and threw pieces around the room.

"The fish tank has been drunken from, and I don't know how many fish I had before, but I assume they're all still alive," he added.

"But he did drop the water by a considerable amount."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)