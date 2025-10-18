"Pure Joy": Young Fan's Reaction to Virat Kohli's Autograph Goes Viral

A video is going viral of social media where a young fan is seen running on the ground after receiving Virat Kohli's autograph. The viral has going viral ahead of the India-Australia ODI series.

Virat Kohli, a worldwide icon, has long been a source of inspiration for fans. Meeting his favorite player before the first ODI in Perth proved a memorable experience for a child.

The video shows the child running happily onto the field after receiving the autograph, his smile clearly conveying the emotions of the moment.

The text on the reel reads, "Pure joy: Kid's reaction after getting Virat Kohli's autograph."

The user mentioned, "Moments like these remind us why cricket is more than just a sport in India-it's emotion. A young fan met his hero Virat Kohli and received his autograph, and what followed has melted millions of hearts online. The kid's reaction pure excitement disbelief, and Virat Kohl overflowing happiness-shows what it truly means to admire someone from the heart."

The Indian cricket team departed for a limited-overs tour of Australia on Wednesday, starting October 19th. Kohli recently returned to India after four months and arrived in Delhi earlier this week. After the conclusion of IPL 2025, he spent some time with his family in London and resumed training there after a short break.

This emotional moment became another beautiful example of the deep bond between Virat Kohli and his fans.

With Kohli and Rohit Sharma joining the Indian team for the Australia tour starting October 19th, much of the attention has shifted to the two former captains. However, a spontaneous and emotional moment during the team's practice session in Perth caught everyone's attention.