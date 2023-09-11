Watch: Artist Makes Virat Kohli's Portrait By Using His Tongue, Internet Call It 'Absurd'

The video has amassed over 1.8 million views on X

Cricketer Virat Kohli is one of the most admired athletes in the world. Many fans have gone above and beyond for the cricketer. Now, a fan of the ace cricketer made a portrait for him by using his tongue as the primary tool. His art triggered a spectrum of reactions, while some appreciated the talent, others called it "cringe" and "absurd".

A video posted by Mufaddal Vohra on 'X', formerly Twitter shows an unidentified artist man making Virat Kohli's portrait by using the tip of his tongue on a canvas.

Watch the video here:

A fan made Virat Kohli's art with his tongue. pic.twitter.com/me6xZqappu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 9, 2023

Since being posted, the video has amassed over 1.8 million views on X. The now-viral clip triggered an array of reactions. Several social media users also asked about the taste of that peculiar paint.

A user wrote, "Talented guy."

"Painting looks perfect but the way he did is absurd," another user wrote on Twitter.

The third user joked, "Good hidden talent but keep it hidden."

Earlier, a video of Virat Kohli's fangirl from Pakistan also went viral on social media. "Virat Kohli is my favourite player," said the fangirl in the clip that has surfaced online. When asked which side she was on, the fan said: "I am supporting Pakistan also." "This is Pakistan, this is India," said the girl after showing the flags of both countries on her cheeks.

"Padosiyon se pyaar karna koi buri baat toh nahi hai na (Loving the neighbours is not a bad thing, right?)," the girl said in the video.