Punjab Chief Minister Posts Pics From Son's Wedding, Navjot Sidhu A No-Show

Punjab chief minister's son, Navjit Singh, got married on Sunday.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's son Navjit Singh got married in a simple ceremony at a gurdwara in Mohali on Sunday. The chief minister shared glimpses from the low-key ceremony on social media last night. Several Congress leaders, legislators and members of the parliament attended the wedding, but conspicuous in his absence was Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Amid reports of tension between the two leaders, Navjot Singh Sidhu gave Charanjit Singh Channi's son's wedding ceremony a miss and headed to Vaishno Devi instead. "Darshan of the primordial mother during Navratras is synergising ... Washes away all the dirt from the soul," Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted Sunday as he shared pics from the shrine.

Navjot Sidhu, made Punjab Congress chief in July, resigned shortly after Mr Channi took charge as Chief Minister, over a dispute on key appointments. Mr Sidhu had set the stage for the exit of Mr Channi's predecessor Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Congress general secretary Harish Rawat, deputy chief ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, O P Soni, ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Brahm Mohindra, Pargat Singh, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, MLA Rana Gurmit Sodhi, MP Manish Tewari, were among those present at the wedding ceremony of Navjit Singh.

Navjit married engineering graduate Simrandheer Kaur, a resident of Amlala village near Dera Bassi in Mohali district. The Anand Karaj was performed according to Sikh rituals at Gurdwara Sacha Dhan.

The chief minister himself drove the SUV to the gurdwara, with his son seated next to him.