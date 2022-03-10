Watch: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann 'Dance' To 'Kacha Badam' In AAP's Video

An edited clip of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann dancing has gone viral online.

As Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party celebrates its big win in Punjab, an edited video of the Delhi chief minister 'dancing' with Punjab chief minister-elect Bhagwant Mann has surfaced on social media. The video, which has been circulating on Twitter since this morning, was shared by the party on its official Instagram handle a few minutes ago. It shows Mr Kejriwal and Mr Mann's faces superimposed on a clip of two people dancing and has been set to the tune of viral hit song Kacha Badam.

The original clip features a man who pretends to fall down the stairs before breaking into a dance. He is joined in his dance by a friend as people around them look on, confused.

In AAP's video, the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, takes on the role of the dancing man. He is joined by Arvind Kejriwal. In the background, the faces of political rivals Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rahul Gandhi have been superimposed on the bystanders.

"Best Duo," the Aam Aadmi Party wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

The post has collected over 21,000 'likes' on Instagram.

AAP is leading in 92 of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost the election from both seats he contested from, while Bhagwant Mann won the Dhuri seat he was contesting from.

In his victory speech today, Mr Mann announced that his oath-taking ceremony would take place in the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, and that government offices would no longer carry pictures of the chief minister.