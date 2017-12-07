Priyanka Chopra's 2 Lakh+ Unread Mails Get Twitter Sharing Own Inbox Pics

"Guys ... guys ... don't ever email @priyankachopra ... she apparently NEVER reads it! This is is the record ... I defy anyone to beat it. #unbelievable #ithoughtiwasbad #commaplacementconfusesme," he wrote along with a photo of PeeCee holding her phone.
On the phone's home screen, a whopping 2,57,623 unread mails immediately stood out! And yes, it does seem a lot to make a unique record.
On Twitter, where Alan reposted the photo, tweeple could totally relate to her inbox situation as they shared screenshots of their own unread mails.
This is so me but I'm not famous pic.twitter.com/7LFr924JBj— aly (@IAlyazya_) December 6, 2017
How many unread mails do you have?
