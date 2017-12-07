Priyanka Chopra's 2 Lakh+ Unread Mails Get Twitter Sharing Own Inbox Pics

If you're planning to email the star, you should see this first

The image was posted by her Quantico co-star Alan Powell on Instagram

Shuttling between countries, shooting for movies, TV shows, brand endorsements, being a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF and also handling her many social media accounts - Priyanka Chopra, without a doubt, is one busy woman. While she's doing her best to juggle all the commitments, one thing that's taking a bit of a hit is her email inbox. A girl can only do so much! Priyanka Chopra's Quantico co-star Alan Powell recently posted a candid photo of our desi girl on Instagram which revealed Priyanka Chopra's unread mails. And boy, it's a lot!

"Guys ... guys ... don't ever email @priyankachopra ... she apparently NEVER reads it! This is is the record ... I defy anyone to beat it. #unbelievable #ithoughtiwasbad #commaplacementconfusesme," he wrote along with a photo of PeeCee holding her phone.
 
 

A post shared by Alan Powell (@alanpowell10) on


On the phone's home screen, a whopping 2,57,623 unread mails immediately stood out! And yes, it does seem a lot to make a unique record.

On Twitter, where Alan reposted the photo, tweeple could totally relate to her inbox situation as they shared screenshots of their own unread mails.
 
And you sirs, don't belong on this list
 
How many unread mails do you have?

