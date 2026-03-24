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"Priorities Straight": Woman Applies For Job On Wedding Day, Video Goes Viral

The bride can be seen sitting inside a car, dressed in a traditional bridal ensemble, as she sends out job applications via email from her phone.

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"Priorities Straight": Woman Applies For Job On Wedding Day, Video Goes Viral
Despite being clad in her bridal attire, she appears calm and composed.
  • Bride applies for jobs while dressed in bridal attire on her wedding day
  • Video posted on couple's joint Instagram account showing the moment
  • Bride is seen calmly sending job applications from her phone in a car
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In today's fast-paced world, personal milestones and professional responsibilities often overlap, and one such moment has recently drawn attention on social media. A video showing a bride applying for a job while dressed in her traditional bridal outfit on her wedding day has caught the attention of social media users on Instagram.

This clip was posted on the joint account of a couple named Sanchi and Shivam. In the video, the bride can be seen sitting inside a car, dressed in a traditional bridal ensemble, as she sends out job applications via email from her phone.

This short video shows how the bride carved out some time amidst the hustle and bustle of her wedding day to focus on sending out job applications. Despite being clad in her bridal attire, she appears calm and composed, fully focused on her phone as she sends the emails.

Watch Video Here:

The text displayed on the video highlights this moment, reading: "Applying for jobs even on my wedding day. Priorities straight."

The caption shared with the post reads: "Dulhan mode: ON; Hustle mode: Never OFF."

This simple yet lighthearted video offers a relatable example for many young people who frequently juggle significant milestones in their personal lives alongside their career responsibilities. 

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