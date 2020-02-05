Prince Harry Is "The Best" Husband. Video With 26 Million Views Is Proof

The compilation shows Prince Harry settling his wife Meghan's hair at various events.

A video compilation featuring Prince Harry and Meghan has gone viral online.

A video compilation going viral online has convinced social media users that Prince Harry is the most attentive husband ever. The compilation shows Prince Harry settling his wife Meghan's hair at various events that the royal couple has attended together since their wedding in May 2018. Standing quietly in the background, and without being asked to, the Duke of Sussex is seen fixing Meghan's hair at at least five social engagements - untucking her ponytail at one point, smoothing her windswept tresses at another.

In the last snippet, dating back to September 2018 when Meghan, 38, launched her cookbook, Prince Harry is also seen resting his chin on her shoulder - another moment that had social media users swooning.

Take a look at the viral video below:

The video has collected a whopping 26 million views on microblogging platform Twitter, where users have crowned Prince Harry "the best" husband ever. It has also garnered more than 7lakh 'likes'.

The last part of the video seems to have its own fan club.

The lovey-dovey video has struck a chord with Twitter users, many of whom praised Prince Harry for being so attentive.

In a shock announcement in January, Prince Harry and Meghan had said they would step back as senior royals. After more than a week of intense private talks, it was decided that the two would give up their royal titles and stop receiving public funds as part of a settlement with Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple has decided to split their time between North America and UK, and have settled, for now, into a seaside home in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

