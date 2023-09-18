Pre-Wedding Shoot Of Hyderabad Police Couple Attracts Mixed Reactions And An ''Advice''

The couple in the video, Ravuri Kishore and K Bhavana, got married in August.

Of late, pre-wedding shoots have become an integral part of wedding preparations and people always try to do something special to stand out from the rest. Now, a similar pre-wedding video featuring a Hyderabad police couple has gone viral on social media, sparking debate among internet users. The 2-minute video has a song sequence in which the two officers can be seen entering a police station wearing their uniforms, resembling a movie scene. The clip then shows the couple singing and dancing in picturesque locations of Hyderabad, including the Charminar and the Laad Bazaar.

The video has gone viral and received mixed reactions. While some users said that the cops should not use police property for their personal video, some congratulated them and lauded them for such a creative approach.

One user wrote, ''If a common man tries to record any clip. they throw away mobiles. but police can misuse govt infrastructure, and vehicles for their private event ?'' Another commented, ''I understand they deserve to shoot any video they wish, but is the uniform really meant for this? Also if that's a real police car then shouldn't it be for better use?”

A third user who loved their video wrote, ''Such a power couple. Tollywood should take notes.''

A fourth added, ''“Amazing… Congratulations to the new couple. I have seen police in a movie 1st time I have seen a movie in police.''

Senior IPS officer CV Anand also reacted to the video, and said that he found nothing wrong with it, but acknowledged that the video was somewhat "awkward.". He, however, said that the couple should have informed their seniors before the shoot and advised others not to repeat this without proper permission.

I have seen mixed reactions to this .Honestly ,they seem to be a little overexcited about their marriage and that's great news, though a little embarrassing.Policing is a very very tough job, especially for ladies. And she finding a spouse in the department is an occasion for all… https://t.co/GxZUD7Tcxo — CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) September 17, 2023

He wrote, ''I have seen mixed reactions to this . Honestly, they seem to be a little overexcited about their marriage and that's great news, though a little embarrassing. Policing is a very very tough job, especially for ladies. And finding a spouse in the department is an occasion for all of us to celebrate. The fact that it's two police officers, I find nothing wrong in them using the police department property and symbols.

''If they had informed us earlier we would have definitely given consent for the shoot. Some of us may feel outraged, but I feel like meeting them and blessing them, though they didn't invite me to their wedding. Of course, I advise others not to repeat this without proper permission,'' he added.

The couple in the video, Ravuri Kishore and K Bhavana, got married in August.