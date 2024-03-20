Influencer Gets Hypothermia While Shooting Pre-Wedding Video In Himachal Pradesh's Spiti

Ms Voraa has over 850k followers on Instagram.

A social media influencer dreamt of shooting her pre-wedding video amid snow in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti. She had her dream come true but at the cost of hypothermia. Taking to Instagram, user Aarya Voraa shared a behind-the-scenes video of her pre-wedding shoot. The clip showed the influencer bundled up in blankets and surrounded by friends for warmth. It also showed snippets from the pre-wedding shoot in which she and her partner were seen walking through the valley of snow with her wearing a sleeveless black gown. "POV: Dying in -22 degrees Celsius for a pre-wedding in Spiti Valley," text on the clip read.

"Would you dare to do this? I was freezing to death, but we had to capture the walking shot of both of us. Afterwards, I got hypothermia. It felt like someone was pouring acid on my hands constantly. I couldn't bear it," Ms Voraa wrote in the caption of the post. "I'm so glad that my @ran_mastermind and all our other friends endured the cold with me. This had been manifesting for a year. And everything happened in exactly the same way!!!" she added.

Watch the video below:

Ms Voraa has over 850k followers on Instagram. In the comment section of her post, her now-husband Ranjeet Srinivas explained she wanted to film the perfect shots for their special day. "I just want to explain a bit about this video. It shows a tough moment during our pre-wedding photo shoot in Spiti Valley, where it was super cold, -22 Celsius!" he wrote.

"My wife Aarya Vora isn't acting, she's actually struggling with the cold. At such low temperatures, if you don't wear enough warm clothes, your body can get really cold quickly, making you feel numb, shiver a lot, and even get confused or disoriented. She pushed through this just to get those perfect shots for our special day. We're just sharing this experience and appreciate all your thoughts and kindness," he added.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, the video drew mixed reactions from users. While some users were simply impressed by her, others asked if the shoot was worth risking life. "You could have dressed normally in layers like the husband..this is foolish to dress in skimpy outfit at such temperatures, this is what one should never do, if they wanna live a few years more," wrote one user. "Congratulations!!! Btw Isn't that dangerous to stay there with out proper thermal clothing," asked another.

"Internet clout is more important than life," expressed a third user. "This shows how much people are hold captive by social media," commented another.