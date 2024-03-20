''Scam-Kart'': Man Orders Nothing Phone From Flipkart, Gets I Kall Device Worth Rs 4,500

Despite having an unboxing video as evidence, Flipkart rejected his return request twice.

Mix-ups and misplacements are known to happen when it comes to online product delivery. More often than not, people end up receiving different items instead of the things they ordered. In a similar instance, a Flipkart customer received a low-cost phone instead of the recently launched Nothing Phone (2a) that he had ordered. He also claimed that his request for a return had been rejected without giving a proper explanation.

The customer identified as Malik Tuyyab, shared his e-commerce nightmare in a long thread on X. Mr Tuyyab claimed that he ordered a Nothing Phone (2a) from Flipkart for 20,808 but received a low-end smartphone from the brand Ikall, which retails for around Rs 4,500. Despite having an unboxing video as evidence, Flipkart rejected his return request twice.

A screenshot shared by him cited that his first return request couldn't be accommodated as the ''courier service provider has confirmed delivery of the order with the product being intact.'' For his second replacement request, he was unable to upload the images required by Flipkart.

''Hey @Flipkart, I ordered a Nothing Phone 2a (@nothing), but I received the wrong product, specifically some ikall brand phone. I've been trying to return/replace the product since yesterday, but I've received no support from your end,'' he wrote on X.

See the thread here:

Hey @Flipkart / @flipkartsupport, I ordered a Nothing Phone 2a (@nothing), but I received the wrong product, specifically some ikall brand phone.



I've been trying to return/replace the product since yesterday, but I've received no support from your end.

(1/n) pic.twitter.com/YXpTGiQzAZ — Tuyyab (@MalikTuyyab) March 18, 2024

The customer said he had filed a third replacement request with Flipkart and also a complaint with the National Consumer Helpline.

''It's unfortunate that such restrictive return policies push consumers towards offline markets, contradicting the advancements of the modern internet era. In an age where digital empowerment and consumer rights are emphasized, this is a step backwards,'' the frustrated customer added, calling the company ''scam-kart.''

Later, the customer said the Flipkart support team contacted him and approved his request for a replacement.

Reacting to the post, one user said, ''With the advancement in science and technology, it's pathetic that these online platforms are still functioning like an old tram. High scrutiny should be done by these platforms to verify the authenticity of the sellers. They can't just take customers for granted.''

Another said, ''Just imagine the shock and surprise of the customer in such cases.'' A third said, ''Hey

@nothingindia you seriously need to evaluate your ecommerce parter who don't hesitate to scam their customers time and again. You need to do better.''

A fourth added, ''I think I'm done with economy companies. Too many frauds. Often I've found the product cheaper offline. And if something goes wrong, the shopkeeper usually helps out.''