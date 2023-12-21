Snake Photobombs Couple's Pre-Wedding Shoot, Their Reaction Is Viral

Posted 5 days ago, the video has gathered 5.1 million views so far.

Pre-wedding photoshoots have become a trend, and numerous couples opt to have their photos taken by a professional photographer. While some individuals choose to capture their romantic moments, others come up with unique and unconventional concepts to make a memorable impression. The pre-wedding photoshoot of a particular couple is gaining widespread attention as it includes a snake.

During the photoshoot, a couple unexpectedly faced one of the most frightening moments of their lives. The photographers entrusted with capturing their pre-wedding shoot shared a video of the incident on Instagram.

The viral video captured the couple preparing for a photo op, seated in the middle of a shallow river, surrounded by a team of photographers deliberating on angles and frames. Amidst their focused activities, an unexpected visitor arrived as a snake, gracefully slithering through the water. The initial discovery was made by a cameraperson perched on a rock by the stream. The couple opted for silence rather than causing a disturbance, not wanting to disturb the snake.

Although the woman was on the verge of screaming, her fiance adeptly managed the situation. Fortunately, the snake displayed no interest in disrupting the photo shoot, swiftly vacating the area without incident.

The caption of the video reads, "Scary and Funny moments between prewedding shoot snake comes to watch prewedding shoot."

See the video here:

Posted 5 days ago, the video has gathered 5.1 million views so far.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Man vs Wild."

Another user wrote, "Bro the way she stays calm with him, trying to suppress her fear by holding his hand."

"The trust man wants from her woman," the third user wrote.