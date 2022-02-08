Remembering Praveen Kumar Sobti: The Actor, The Athlete, The Soldier

The BSF shared a post remembering Praveen Kumar Sobti

Praveen Kumar Sobti died in New Delhi on Monday evening. He was 74. Mr Sobti was best known for playing Bheem in the TV show Mahabharat - a role that turned him into a household name - but his legacy goes beyond acting. Praveen Kumar Sobti was also a national-level athlete and a former soldier of the Border Security Force (BSF). The BSF shared a post remembering their former Deputy Commandant on Instagram this afternoon. The post hailed Mr Sobti as an athlete who represented India at the Olympics twice and included throwback photographs of the actor, Olympian and soldier.

"Director General and All Ranks of BSF condole the untimely demise of Sh Praveen Kumar Sobti, former Deputy Commandant, Arjuna Awardee, two-time Olympian (1968 Mexico Games and 1972 Munich Games) and four-time Asian Games medalist (2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze)," the Border Security Force wrote on Instagram.

Praveen Kumar Sobti died of a hear attack on Monday evening. "He had a chronic chest infection problem. At night, when he started feeling uneasy, we called the doctor at home. He passed away between 10-10.30 pm following a cardiac arrest," a family member told PTI.

Mr Sobti joined the BSF when he was 20. It was in the BSF that his athletic talent was noticed by officers. He went on to represent the country across various athletic events in hammer and discus throw.

He won two gold medals at the Asian Games in 1966 and 1970, as well as silver medals at the 1966 Commonwealth Games and the 1974 Asian Games. Mr Sobti also competed in the Olympics twice - once in 1968 and then again in 1972.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday expressed "deep shock" at his death. "AFI family is in deep shock on the passing away of Olympian and Asian Games medalist Shri Praveen Kumar Sobti ji,74,today," AFI wrote on Twitter.

AFI family is in deep shock on the passing away of Olympian & Asian Games medalist Shri Praveen Kumar Sobti ji,74,today



He became a household name with his role of "Bheem" in BR Chopra's epic show "Mahabharat".





Praveen Kumar Sobti's first on-screen role came in 1981 with the movie Raksha. Between 1988 to 1990, he played the role of Bheem which is largely credited for his popularity. After a successful acting stint, Mr Sobti went on to join politics. He joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2013 before switching to the BJP a year later.

Mr Sobti is survived by wife, daughter, two younger brothers and a sister.