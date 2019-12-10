Praise Pours In For 'Chhapaak' Trailer On Twitter

"#ChhapaakTrailer has exceeded all of my expectations," wrote one Twitter user.

Chhapaak trailer: Deepika Padukone's performance is being praised on Twitter.

The highly-anticipated trailer of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak released to much praise and appreciation today. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is the story of an acid attack survivor named Malti (played by Deepika Padukone). The trailer shows her journey from the day she was attacked with acid and the struggles she faced after that to her ultimate triumph in her fight for justice. Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey and Rohit Sukhwani along with Deepika Padukone.

"Malti (Deepika Padukone) was attacked with acid on a street in New Delhi, in 2005. Through her story, the film makes an attempt to understand the on-ground consequences of surviving an acid attack in India," reads the description of the trailer on YouTube.

The trailer of Chhapaak, released only a few hours ago, has already collected over 5 lakh views on YouTube. It has also been widely praised online. While many have commended Meghna Gulzar for tackling the issue of acid attacks with sensitivity, others have praised Deepika Padukone's acting. In fact, the hashtag #DeepikaPadukone has been trending at the top spot on Twitter since the trailer dropped.

Here is what people on Twitter are saying about the Chhapaak trailer:

Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak is based on the true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. In 2005, Laxmi Agarwal was attacked in Delhi by a 32-year-old man.

Chhapaak, co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Fox Star Studios, will hit the theatres on January 10 next year.

Let us know what you think of the Chhapaak trailer using the comments section.

