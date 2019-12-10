Praise Pours In For 'Chhapaak' Trailer On Twitter

Chhapaak trailer: Deepika Padukone's performance is being praised on Twitter.

The highly-anticipated trailer of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak released to much praise and appreciation today. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is the story of an acid attack survivor named Malti (played by Deepika Padukone). The trailer shows her journey from the day she was attacked with acid and the struggles she faced after that to her ultimate triumph in her fight for justice. Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey and Rohit Sukhwani along with Deepika Padukone.

"Malti (Deepika Padukone) was attacked with acid on a street in New Delhi, in 2005. Through her story, the film makes an attempt to understand the on-ground consequences of surviving an acid attack in India," reads the description of the trailer on YouTube.

The trailer of Chhapaak, released only a few hours ago, has already collected over 5 lakh views on YouTube. It has also been widely praised online. While many have commended Meghna Gulzar for tackling the issue of acid attacks with sensitivity, others have praised Deepika Padukone's acting. In fact, the hashtag #DeepikaPadukone has been trending at the top spot on Twitter since the trailer dropped.

Here is what people on Twitter are saying about the Chhapaak trailer:

After a long time a trailer has hit me so hard that I feel gutted and empowered at the same time. #ChhapaakTrailer comes at a time when women are raising their voices against the rights they've been bereft of since time immemorial. — Rhea #Chhapaak on 10th Jan (@exultantdreamer) December 10, 2019

https://t.co/6jo3Ov7wnU. #ChhapaakTrailer The film has Meghna's restraint & sensitivity - the right note for an emotionally disturbing topic. Deepika is a brave actor and producer. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) December 10, 2019

#ChhapaakTrailer has exceeded all of my expectations. I sobbed, got goosebumps and chills from start to end. This will definitely be one of Deepika's best performances, and not just that, but this movie will be so empowering. Hats off to the entire team. pic.twitter.com/8nePHzxZRM — CHHAPAAK ???? (@glittery_crazen) December 10, 2019

This is going to be hit. Bollywood needs to highlight such critical issues!! The best thing about the Trailer is that they have not tried to go over the top. They have perceived it in such a strong way. #ChhapaakTrailer@deepikapadukone@meghnagulzar — Nikhil (@nikhilxxiv) December 10, 2019

It would have been easy to make this one melodramatic and dark, instead, the makers decided to focus on the unbridled zest for life in a young girl. Kudos on handling such sensitive issue with so much maturity! #AbLadnaHaihttps://t.co/PfsiUNg1yk#ChhapaakTrailer#HumanRightsDay — Binda Dey (@bindadey) December 10, 2019

Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak is based on the true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. In 2005, Laxmi Agarwal was attacked in Delhi by a 32-year-old man.

Chhapaak, co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Fox Star Studios, will hit the theatres on January 10 next year.

Let us know what you think of the Chhapaak trailer using the comments section.