Police Respond To Several Reports Of Gunfire, Reach The Spot To Find...

Police in Germany recently responded to several reports of a possible shooting. North Rhine-Westphalia Police stationed in Cologne said that several residents of the Cologne-Neuehrenfeld neighbourhood reported hearing shots early on Wednesday morning. Officers from the police department reached the neighbourhood and surrounded two buildings. What they found, however, has left the Internet in splits.

The police department took to Facebook to share that after surrounding the two buildings, police began to search each apartment for the source of the sounds. Once they found the apartment where the sound of the gunfire was coming from, a locksmith was brought in to open the door.

Upon entering the apartment, police officers did not find the scene they had been expecting - they only found a man sound asleep in front of a TV, with an action movie playing at full volume.

"A man fell asleep in front of the TV at full volume in the middle of an action movie," the police department wrote on Facebook in a post that has amused many. They added that the 34-year-old was not registered as a resident of the apartment. He was taken to the police station and let go after his identity was established.

The post has collected hundreds of 'likes', comments and 'shares' on Facebook.

"This is like 'Home Alone'," wrote one Facebook user, while several others dropped laughing face emojis in the comments section.

