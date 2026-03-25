Pohela Boishakh 2026: Bengali New Year To Be Celebrated On April 14

Pohela Boishakh, the Bengali New Year, will be celebrated on April 14, 2026, marking the beginning of the new year in the traditional Bengali calendar. The festival is widely observed in West Bengal, Tripura, and Bangladesh with cultural events, rituals and festive gatherings.

The day usually begins early in the morning, considered an auspicious muhurat for starting new ventures and offering prayers. Devotees visit temples, particularly to seek blessings for prosperity and success in the year ahead. Businesses also mark the occasion by opening new account books, a ritual known as 'Haal Khata'.

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Pohela Boishakh holds deep cultural and historical significance. It is believed to have originated during the reign of Mughal emperor Akbar, who introduced the Bengali calendar to simplify tax collection based on the harvest cycle. Over time, it evolved into a major cultural festival celebrating Bengali identity and heritage.

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Traditional celebrations include wearing new clothes, especially in white and red, enjoying festive meals, and participating in fairs and processions. Cultural programmes featuring music, dance and poetry are also organised across regions.

In Bangladesh, large public celebrations such as 'Mangal Shobhajatra', recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage, form a key highlight of the festival. In India, similar enthusiasm is seen with community gatherings and cultural events.

Pohela Boishakh is not only a time for celebration but also symbolises new beginnings, unity and cultural pride among Bengali communities worldwide.