Plane's Emergency Slide Accidentally Deployed, Flight Delayed By Hours

Click for more





A flight to Denver from the Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, USA, was delayed by over two and a half hours due to the plane's slide being accidentally deployed. According to WVIT-TV, the chute was accidentally deployed from a Delta Air Lines plane before the passengers boarded. The mishap left passengers stranded for almost three hours.An evacuation slide is an inflatable slide used to evacuate an aircraft quicklyA photo of the slide at the Bradley International Airport was clicked by a traveller and shared on Twitter:Thankfully, no one was reported injured in the incident.According to WVIT-TV , of the 158 passengers on the original flight, about two dozen opted to continue on the later flight, while others were accommodated on other flights. In May this year, a passenger in China opened the emergency exit of a plane shortly before take off because he felt too hot inside, similarly delaying the flight.