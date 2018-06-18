Plane's Emergency Slide Accidentally Deployed, Flight Delayed By Hours

An evacuation slide is an inflatable slide used to evacuate an aircraft quickly
A photo of the slide at the Bradley International Airport was clicked by a traveller and shared on Twitter:
Absolutely. @Delta flight DL2270 to Detroit. @SouthwestAir - think he wants to get away?? pic.twitter.com/zwoAAQXbMl- Evan BDL - DFW (@FutonTypeR) June 14, 2018
Thankfully, no one was reported injured in the incident.
According to WVIT-TV, of the 158 passengers on the original flight, about two dozen opted to continue on the later flight, while others were accommodated on other flights.
CommentsIn May this year, a passenger in China opened the emergency exit of a plane shortly before take off because he felt too hot inside, similarly delaying the flight.
