Plane's Emergency Slide Accidentally Deployed, Flight Delayed By Hours

The mishap left passengers stranded for almost three hours.

Offbeat | | Updated: June 18, 2018 07:17 IST
A photo of the emergency slide at the Connecticue airport.

A flight to Denver from the Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, USA, was delayed by over two and a half hours due to the plane's slide being accidentally deployed. According to WVIT-TV, the chute was accidentally deployed from a Delta Air Lines plane before the passengers boarded. The mishap left passengers stranded for almost three hours.

An evacuation slide is an inflatable slide used to evacuate an aircraft quickly

A photo of the slide at the Bradley International Airport was clicked by a traveller and shared on Twitter:
 
Thankfully, no one was reported injured in the incident.

According to WVIT-TV, of the 158 passengers on the original flight, about two dozen opted to continue on the later flight, while others were accommodated on other flights.

In May this year, a passenger in China opened the emergency exit of a plane shortly before take off because he felt too hot inside, similarly delaying the flight.

 

Delta AirlinesConnecticutEmergency slide

