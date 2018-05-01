Passenger Opens Plane's Emergency Door Before Takeoff - To Get Fresh Air

The passenger, who said he was feeling too hot and stifled, decided to open a window - but to his surprise, the entire "wall" collapsed and the emergency slide was deployed, reported the South China Morning Post. The incident took place at the Mianyang Nanjiao Airport on April 27, reports the Daily Mail.
According to several media reports, the 25-year-old man, identified only by his surname Chen, told the police that he really wasn't aware that the handle was part of the emergency exit door.
"Because it was so stuffy, so hot on the plane, I just pushed down on the window handle beside me. When the door fell out, I panicked," the defaulter claimed.
Mr Chen has reportedly been detained for 15 days and is expecting a fine of 70,000 yen (11,000 USD) to cover the airline's costs.
This isn't the first time that passengers in China have created panic on flights. In 2014, a Chinese passenger on a domestic flight opened an emergency exit door to get a breath of fresh air as the plane prepared for takeoff. In 2017, a superstitious passenger delayed a flight from Shanghai for several hours after throwing coins at the plane's engine for good luck.
