Piyush Goyal Praises Railway Cop Who Saved Woman From Getting Crushed Under Train

RPF constable Raj Kamal Yadav pulled the woman away from the moving train.

A dramatic video showing a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable trying to save a woman from being crushed under a moving train has made its way online. The video shows the cop pulling the woman away from the moving train at Kanjurmarg railway station in Mumbai. He has won praise from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, the video shows the woman falling while getting off the train at the station. As the train gathers speed, she is seen getting dragged on the platform. That's when RPF constable Raj Kamal Yadav comes to her rescue. He is seen pulling the woman away from the moving train, saving her from slipping in the gap between the train and the platform.

The policeman continues his efforts to pull the woman away from the train but takes a fall himself. However, other commuters on the platform gather to pull her away.

According to some reports, it was the woman's sari that got entangled in the train's door and caused the accident.

"Heroic attempt by RPF constable Raj Kamal Yadav who saved the life of a woman by pulling her from getting under the train at Kanujmarg Station near Mumbai," tweeted Piyush Goyal.

Heroic attempt by RPF constable Raj Kamal Yadav who saved the life of a woman by pulling her from getting under the train at Kanujmarg Station near Mumbai. I am very proud of our Railway family which is working non stop to ensure the safety and convenience of our passengers.

#WATCH: Railway Protection Force jawan saves a woman from being pulled under a running local train at Kanjumarg railway station in #Mumbai.

"What a hero! Salute and respect," says one Twitter user. "Brave work by the RPF constable Raj Kamal Yadav to save the woman from getting under the train. Good to see that the railway team is working togerther for the safety of the passengers," says another.