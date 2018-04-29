Minister Hails 100% Electrification With NASA Pics. Twitter Calls Him Out

Former power minister Piyush Goyal was trolled for tweeting old NASA images of India

Under the decisive leadership of PM @NarendraModi India has finally been able to electrify all its villages before the set target date. With the elimination of darkness from the lives of fellow Indian villagers, we commit ourselves to building a new and #PowerfulIndiapic.twitter.com/TJ8irmx4tk — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 29, 2018

This is the same fake image that is shared after every Diwali.



Entire BJP govt relies heavily on Photoshop and fake news. How about doing some real work.https://t.co/LcDfUlM4uf — Keerthi (@TheDesiEdge) April 29, 2018

Courtesy: Whatsapp international news — Aftab (@AFTAB__ANSARI) April 29, 2018

And somehow, satellite image with no mention of when it was taken is given as proof. Please show something more concrete than this — Matt (@math_welime) April 29, 2018

Last year, NASA released this composite night-time view of India and surrounding areas from 2016

Congrats on this massive achievement Sir!

But @PiyushGoyal, do ask ur Social Media team to double check the source & date of image used to showcase #PowerfulIndia

Looks suspiciously as bright as the image #NASA released in 2012 -that was before India emerged from the dark ages. pic.twitter.com/DAc4x7LAfZ — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) April 29, 2018