Pilot's Heartfelt Farewell Speech After 32 Years In Service Moves Passengers To Tears

A touching video of a pilot's final speech has gone viral on social media. Pilot Jeff Fell, who worked for American Airlines for 32 years, gave a heartfelt speech on his last flight, thanking his passengers, family, and colleagues for their support throughout his career.

The pilot begins his speech by welcoming the passengers onboard and introducing himself. He also informs them of the flight time and weather. He then acknowledges that it is unusual for him to be giving the update from outside the cockpit. He explains that this is his last flight with American Airlines after 32 years of service. The passengers erupt in applause.

"Good evening, ladies and gentlemen; welcome aboard. My name is Jeff Fell, and I'm the captain on the flight going to Chicago tonight. I normally don't stand up in front of everybody like this; I usually just stay in the cockpit. If I get a little emotional, please forgive me for that," he said.

According to The New York Post, As passengers remained unaware of what was about to happen, he drew attention to a group of people he considered "very important" seated at the rear of the plane.

"They're the majority of my family who have come along with me on my retirement flight," Mr Fell said.

The veteran pilot's voice trembled with emotion, and the cabin erupted in applause.

"They're on board with me on my retirement flight after 32 years with American. Thank you all for coming along with me tonight and celebrating this very memorable time in my life. I love all of you," he said.

Another wave of applause echoed through the cabin from the appreciative passengers as Fell added, "I didn't want to get emotional, but goodness gracious."