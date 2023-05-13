Pics: Inside Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Intimate Engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged today at Delhi's Kapurthala house

After much speculations, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha got engaged today in Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha pose together after getting engaged.

After the ceremony, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra made their first appearance as an engaged couple outside Delhi's Kapurthala House, the venue for the big ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra poses with uncle Pawan Chopra and brother Siddharth.

Actor Priyanka Chopra chopra flew in today to attend her cousin Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony. Celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who also designed Parineeti Chopra's engagement outfit, was also part of the celebration.

Priyanka Chopra poses for cameras after attending cousin Parineeti's engagement ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra also posed for the cameras outside the venue after the ceremony.

Arvind Kejriwal poses with Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at their engagement ceremony.

Several big politicians including Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and P Chidambaram attended the ceremony and blessed the newly-engaged couple. Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.

Rumours about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by an appearance at the airport together. Recently, they also watched an IPL match together.

According to sources, the actor-politician couple is set to get married later this year.